Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Giants On June 5

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .246 BA, .331 OBP and .414 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 35 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 13 steals on 18 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Robbie Ray makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.45 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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