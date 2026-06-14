Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Giants On June 14

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .263 BA, .341 OBP and .462 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 42 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 15 steals on 20 attempts. In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Giants.

Logan Webb (3-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season.

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