Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Giants On June 13

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .257 BA, .337 OBP and .444 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 40 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 15 steals on 20 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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