Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Giants On June 12

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .257 BA, .338 OBP and .444 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 40 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 15 steals on 20 attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Rockies.

Landen Roupp (5-6 with a 4.00 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.

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