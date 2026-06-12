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Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Giants On June 12

Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, June 12 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .257 BA, .338 OBP and .444 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 40 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 15 steals on 20 attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Rockies.

Landen Roupp (5-6 with a 4.00 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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