Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Diamondbacks On May 3

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .236 BA, .304 OBP and .350 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 20 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.20 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.