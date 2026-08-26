Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 26

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .276 BA, .375 OBP and .550 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .925, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 93 runs. In 593 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 83 runs (9th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong has recorded 32 steals on 39 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 27th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.

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