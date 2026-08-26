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Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 26

Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .276 BA, .375 OBP and .550 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .925, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 93 runs. In 593 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 83 runs (9th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong has recorded 32 steals on 39 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 27th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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