Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 25

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .278 BA, .376 OBP and .554 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 93 runs. In 589 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 83 runs (8th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong has recorded 32 steals on 39 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt (7-1 with a 3.39 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.

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