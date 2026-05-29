Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Cardinals On May 29

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .224 BA, .316 OBP and .361 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 30 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Andre Pallante (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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