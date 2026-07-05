Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Cardinals On July 5

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .289 BA, .380 OBP and .527 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 21 steals on 27 attempts. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1 for 1) in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (4-5 with a 5.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.