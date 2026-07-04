Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Cardinals On July 4

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .287 BA, .374 OBP and .526 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 21 steals on 26 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Kyle Leahy (6-4) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.09 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

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