Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Cardinals On July 3

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .287 BA, .374 OBP and .524 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 21 steals on 26 attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Padres.

Andre Pallante tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.

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