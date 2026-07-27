Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On July 27

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .290 BA, .388 OBP and .545 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .932, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 70 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 26 steals on 32 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

The Cardinals are sending Matthew Liberatore (5-7) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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