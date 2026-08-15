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Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Cardinals On Aug. 15

Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .279 BA, .378 OBP and .534 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .912, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 86 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 73 runs (17th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong has recorded 30 steals on 37 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (4-9) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.64 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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