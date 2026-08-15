Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Cardinals On Aug. 15

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .279 BA, .378 OBP and .534 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .912, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 86 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 73 runs (17th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong has recorded 30 steals on 37 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (4-9) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.64 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

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