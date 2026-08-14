Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Cardinals On Aug. 14

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .281 BA, .381 OBP and .539 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 86 runs. In 542 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 73 runs (16th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong has recorded 30 steals on 37 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Cardinals are sending Matthew Liberatore (5-9) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.

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