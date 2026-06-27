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Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs • #4 CF

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Brewers On June 27

Pete Crow-Armstrong and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .284 BA, .365 OBP and .516 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 18 steals on 23 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Kyle Harrison (8-1) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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