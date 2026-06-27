Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Brewers On June 27

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .284 BA, .365 OBP and .516 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 18 steals on 23 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Kyle Harrison (8-1) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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