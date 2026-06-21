Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 21

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .286 BA, .363 OBP and .521 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 18 steals on 23 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.71 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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