Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Play Blue Jays On June 20

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .283 BA, .359 OBP and .510 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 46 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 18 steals on 23 attempts. In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 14th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.57 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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