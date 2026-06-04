Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Face Athletics On June 4

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .241 BA, .326 OBP and .399 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 34 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending J.T. Ginn (3-3) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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