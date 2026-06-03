Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Athletics On June 3

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .242 BA, .328 OBP and .390 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 33 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs (3-6 with a 4.07 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.