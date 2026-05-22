Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Astros On May 22

Crow-Armstrong is hitting for a .225 BA, .302 OBP and .357 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 26 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. Crow-Armstrong has recorded 12 steals on 15 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Astros are sending Spencer Arrighetti (5-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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