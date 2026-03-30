Pete Crow-Armstrong And Cubs Take On Angels On March 30
Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field, on Monday, March 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Crow-Armstrong had a .247 BA, .287 OBP and .481 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .768 and he scored 91 runs. In 647 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 95 runs (20th in MLB). Crow-Armstrong recorded 35 steals on 43 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Nationals.
Ryan Johnson takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Angels.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.