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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Yankees On May 4

Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Alonso has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .214 BA, .322 OBP and .421 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 21 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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