Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On May 3

Alonso is hitting for a .205 BA, .317 OBP and .410 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 20 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Max Fried makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

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