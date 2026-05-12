Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On May 12

Alonso is hitting for a .210 BA, .307 OBP and .427 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 27 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (4-1 with a 3.46 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season.

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