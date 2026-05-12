Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On May 12
Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will face the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Alonso has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .210 BA, .307 OBP and .427 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 27 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.
Will Warren (4-1 with a 3.46 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.