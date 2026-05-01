Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Yankees On May 1

Alonso is hitting for a .198 BA, .306 OBP and .362 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored 17 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

The Yankees will send Will Warren (3-0) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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