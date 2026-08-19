Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 19

Alonso is hitting for a .267 BA, .360 OBP and .494 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .854, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 547 plate appearances, he has hit 28 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 81 runs (7th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

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