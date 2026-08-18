Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Yankees On Aug. 18

Alonso is hitting for a .267 BA, .361 OBP and .496 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .857, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 543 plate appearances, he has hit 28 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 81 runs (7th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Carlos Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.