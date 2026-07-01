Pete Alonso And Orioles Face White Sox On July 1

Alonso is hitting for a .249 BA, .340 OBP and .471 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 53 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs (5th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.