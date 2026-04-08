Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On White Sox On April 8

Alonso is hitting for a .186 BA, .271 OBP and .279 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .550 and he has scored three runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (0-1) pitches for the White Sox to make his second start this season.

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