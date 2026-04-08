Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On White Sox On April 8
Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Alonso has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .186 BA, .271 OBP and .279 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .550 and he has scored three runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.
Sean Burke (0-1) pitches for the White Sox to make his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.