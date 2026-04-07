Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On White Sox On April 7

Alonso is hitting for a .205 BA, .279 OBP and .308 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored three runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Shane Smith (0-2) gets the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.

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