Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against White Sox On April 6

Alonso is hitting for a .229 BA, .308 OBP and .343 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored three runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Grant Taylor (0-0) makes the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.

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