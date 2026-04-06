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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against White Sox On April 6

Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Alonso has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .229 BA, .308 OBP and .343 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored three runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Grant Taylor (0-0) makes the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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