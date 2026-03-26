Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Twins On March 26

Alonso had a .272 BA, .347 OBP and .524 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .871, which ranked 10th in MLB, and he scored 87 runs. In 709 plate appearances, he hit 38 home runs (8th in MLB) and drove in 126 runs (2nd in MLB).

Joe Ryan will make his first start of the season for the Twins.

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