Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 12

Alonso is hitting for a .256 BA, .350 OBP and .479 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 73 runs. In 520 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (8th in MLB). In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Zebby Matthews (5-8) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-8 with a 5.23 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.