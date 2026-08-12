Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 12
Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Alonso has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .256 BA, .350 OBP and .479 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 73 runs. In 520 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (8th in MLB). In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Twins.
The Twins are sending Zebby Matthews (5-8) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-8 with a 5.23 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.