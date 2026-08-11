Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Twins On Aug. 11

Alonso is hitting for a .252 BA, .346 OBP and .470 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 72 runs. In 515 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 75 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (7-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season.

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