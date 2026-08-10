Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Twins On Aug. 10

Alonso is hitting for a .252 BA, .346 OBP and .472 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 71 runs. In 511 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 75 runs (9th in MLB). He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Dean Kremer makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.93 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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