Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Tigers On May 22

Alonso is hitting for a .228 BA, .310 OBP and .434 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 28 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 28 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Jack Flaherty (0-5 with a 5.77 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.