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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Tigers On July 27

Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Monday, July 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Alonso has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .249 BA, .346 OBP and .466 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 65 runs. In 462 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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