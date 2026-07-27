Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Tigers On July 27

Alonso is hitting for a .249 BA, .346 OBP and .466 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 65 runs. In 462 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

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