Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Royals On July 12
Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Alonso has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Alonso is hitting for a .253 BA, .348 OBP and .478 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 59 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (9th in MLB). In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Royals.
Seth Lugo (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.