Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Royals On July 12

Alonso is hitting for a .253 BA, .348 OBP and .478 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 59 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (9th in MLB). In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

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