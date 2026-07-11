Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Royals On July 11

Alonso is hitting for a .250 BA, .346 OBP and .466 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 57 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (11th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.77 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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