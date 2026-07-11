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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Royals On July 11

Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Alonso has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .250 BA, .346 OBP and .466 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 57 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (11th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.77 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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