Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Royals On July 10

Alonso is hitting for a .249 BA, .345 OBP and .467 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 56 runs. In 406 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (11th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Cubs.

Luinder Avila makes the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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