Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Reds On July 5

Alonso is hitting for a .254 BA, .347 OBP and .472 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 54 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs (7th in MLB). In his last game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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