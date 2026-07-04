Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Reds On July 4

Alonso is hitting for a .247 BA, .339 OBP and .464 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 53 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs (8th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Hunter Greene will start for the Reds, his first this season.

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