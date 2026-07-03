Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Reds On July 3

Alonso is hitting for a .247 BA, .339 OBP and .466 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 53 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs (6th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.12 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.

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