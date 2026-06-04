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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Red Sox On June 4

Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Alonso has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .242 BA, .320 OBP and .445 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 35 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello (2-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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