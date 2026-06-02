Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Red Sox On June 2

Alonso is hitting for a .237 BA, .318 OBP and .434 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 34 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox will send Connelly Early (5-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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