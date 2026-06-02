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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Red Sox On June 2

Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Alonso has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .237 BA, .318 OBP and .434 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 34 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox will send Connelly Early (5-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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