Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Red Sox On July 22

Alonso is hitting for a .246 BA, .347 OBP and .460 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 61 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (10th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox have not named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.