Pete Alonso And Orioles Square Off Against Red Sox On July 21

Alonso is hitting for a .246 BA, .347 OBP and .460 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 61 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (9th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Eduardo Rivera (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third of the season.

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