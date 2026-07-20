Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Red Sox On July 20

Alonso is hitting for a .246 BA, .346 OBP and .462 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 61 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (9th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Payton Tolle (5-6) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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