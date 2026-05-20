Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Rays On May 20

Alonso is hitting for a .222 BA, .306 OBP and .416 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 27 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Jesse Scholtens (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third of the season.

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