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Pete Alonso
Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles • #25 1B

Pete Alonso And Orioles Take On Rays On May 20

Pete Alonso and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Alonso has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Alonso is hitting for a .222 BA, .306 OBP and .416 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 27 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Jesse Scholtens (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pete Alonso

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