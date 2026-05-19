Pete Alonso And Orioles Face Rays On May 19

Alonso is hitting for a .225 BA, .307 OBP and .423 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 27 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (1-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.